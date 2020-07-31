Sabres sign Murray to entry-level deal

The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Murray to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Murray, 22, spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, recording nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 55 games. He ranked second on the team in rookie scoring.

A native of Bolton, Ont., Murray was Buffalo’s fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was a First Team All-Star in the USHL in 2018-19 after recording 41 goals and 76 points for Youngstown. He also played two seasons at Penn State University.