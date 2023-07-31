Samorukov signs AHL deal with Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Samorukov, 24, skated in 69 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2022-23, setting career highs with four goals, 16 assists and 20 points. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, as well as two NHL contests with the St. Louis Blues.

Originally a third-round pick by Edmonton in the 2017 NHL Draft, Samorukov has played 172 games in the AHL with Springfield and Bakersfield, totaling nine goals and 41 assists for 50 points.

The native of Volgograd, Russia, made his NHL debut with the Oilers, appearing in one game in 2021-22.