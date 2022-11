Saturday wrap: Bibeau shines for Senators

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Saturday around the AHL:

COLORADO 2, IOWA 1

Goals from Charles Hudon and Jean-Luc Foudy lifted Colorado (12-5-1-0) to its six consecutive win and 10th straight game with a point (9-0-1-0). Jonas Johansson stopped 29 shots for the first-place Eagles, who have allowed just 17 goals in the last 10 contests. Joseph Cramarossa tallied for the Wild (6-6-2-2), and Jesper Wallstedt had 28 saves. Goals fromandlifted Colorado (12-5-1-0) to its six consecutive win and 10th straight game with a point (9-0-1-0).stopped 29 shots for the first-place Eagles, who have allowed just 17 goals in the last 10 contests.tallied for the Wild (6-6-2-2), andhad 28 saves.