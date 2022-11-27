Saturday wrap: Bibeau shines for Senators

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Saturday around the AHL:

UTICA 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT) Alexander Holtz converted on 2-on-0 breakaway goal 1:43 into overtime to give the Comets (6-6-2-1) three out of four points on their weekend visit to Charlotte. Nolan Foote and Graeme Clarke also scored for Utica and Isaac Poulter made 32 saves for his first professional win. Justin Sourdif and Zac Dalpe both scored for the second straight night for the Checkers (11-5-2-1).

Goals fromandlifted Colorado (12-5-1-0) to its six consecutive win and 10th straight game with a point (9-0-1-0).stopped 29 shots for the first-place Eagles, who have allowed just 17 goals in the last 10 contests.tallied for the Wild (6-6-2-2), andhad 28 saves.

LEHIGH VALLEY 5, ROCHESTER 1

Olle Lycksell notched a goal and three assists, Artem Anisimov recorded his first three points of the season with two goals and an assist and the Phantoms (8-6-1-1) rolled to a 5-1 win over the visiting Amerks (10-6-1-1). Lehigh Valley outshot Rochester 35-7 over the first two periods and 40-15 for the game. Nolan Maier made 14 saves to pick up the win in his AHL debut.

MILWAUKEE 5, ROCKFORD 3

Egor Afanasyev (2g, 1a) and Markus Nurmi (1g, 2a) had three points each to help the Admirals (12-5-0-0) get past the visiting IceHogs. First-period goals from Afanasyev, Cole Schneider and Roland McKeown had put Milwaukee up 3-0, but Rockford (9-7-0-1) tied the game behind two goals from Dylan Sikura and another tally by David Gust. Yaroslav Askarov (23 saves) earned his fourth straight win for the Admirals.

Egor Afanasyev starts off the scoring for the @mkeadmirals in #RFDvsMIL. pic.twitter.com/azszlIClsk — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 27, 2022

CLEVELAND 5, TORONTO 1

Jet Greaves made 41 saves and Joona Luoto notched two goals and an assist to lead the Monsters (9-6-0-2) to a split of their home-and-home series with the Marlies. Emil Bemstrom, Cole Fonstad and Justin Richards supplied additional offense for the Monsters, who are 4-0-0-2 in their last six road games. Logan Shaw scored his eighth goal of the year for Toronto (11-6-1-0).

ELSEWHERE

Wolf Pack rookie Dylan Garand made 38 saves for his first pro shutout, but Mike Sgarbossa scored in the third shootout round to give Hershey a 1-0 win at Hartford… Shane Wright scored for the fourth time in three games to help Coachella Valley to a 4-1 victory in San Diego… C.J. Suess scored with 1:53 left in regulation to give San Jose a 2-1 win over Bakersfield… Alex Limoges, Declan Chisholm and Jeff Malott scored third-period goals to lift Manitoba to a 4-1 win in Grand Rapids… Valtteri Puustinen tied the game with 3:05 left in regulation and Sam Poulin netted the shootout winner as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied past Springfield, 3-2; Joel Hofer made 40 saves for the Thunderbirds… Jon Gillies stopped 31 shots as Tucson shut down Ontario, 3-1… Marian Studenic scored twice for Texas in a 5-1 win at Chicago, the Wolves’ ninth loss in 10 home games.