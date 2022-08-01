Schaller signs AHL deal with Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed center Tim Schaller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Schaller spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 67 regular-season games, along with one assist in five Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Over nine pro seasons, Schaller has played 278 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Ontario and Rochester, totaling 59 goals and 72 assists for 131 points.

Schaller, a product of Providence College, has also skated in 276 NHL games with Buffalo, Vancouver and Los Angeles, recording 29 goals and 28 assists for 57 points.