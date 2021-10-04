Schaller signs deal with Condors

The Bakersfield Condors have signed forward Tim Schaller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

A ninth-year pro out of Providence College, Schaller skated in 32 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2020-21, posting 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points.

In 276 career NHL games with Buffalo, Boston, Vancouver and Los Angeles, Schaller has totaled 29 goals and 28 assists for 57 points. He has also appeared in 211 AHL contests with Rochester, Ontario and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 49 goals and 57 assists for 106 points.