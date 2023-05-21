Schedules set for 2023 conference finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Eastern Conference Finals will feature the two oldest franchises in the American Hockey League, as the Hershey Bears (top affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals) take on the Rochester Americans (top affiliate of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres). It will be their eighth meeting all-time in the Calder Cup Playoffs, and first since 2000.

The Bears (11) and Amerks (six) have combined for 17 Calder Cup championships in their histories.

The best-of-seven series gets underway Tuesday night at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

A2-Hershey Bears vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Tue., May 23 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

Game 2 – Thu., May 25 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 – Sat., May 27 – Hershey at Rochester, 7:05

Game 4 – Mon., May 29 – Hershey at Rochester, 6:05

*Game 5 – Wed., May 31 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 6 – Fri., June 2 – Hershey at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 5 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

The Western Conference Finals will feature the Coachella Valley Firebirds (top affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken) and the Milwaukee Admirals (top affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators).

Game 1 of that series is set for Thursday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Thu., May 25 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 2 – Sat., May 27 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 3 – Mon., May 29 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 1 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 3 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 5 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 7 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.