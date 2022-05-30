Schedules set for conference finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Western Conference Finals will feature the Chicago Wolves (top affiliate of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes) and the Stockton Heat (top affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames).

The best-of-seven series gets underway Friday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.



C1-Chicago Wolves vs. P1-Stockton Heat

Game 1 – Fri., June 3 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 – Mon., June 6 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Chicago at Stockton, 9:30

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – Chicago at Stockton, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – Chicago at Stockton, 9:00

*Game 6 – Tue., June 14 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Stockton at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

The Eastern Conference Finals will feature the Laval Rocket (top affiliate of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens) facing the Springfield Thunderbirds (top affiliate of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues).

Game 1 of that series is set for Saturday night at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Sat., June 4 – Laval at Springfield, 7:35

Game 2 – Sun., June 5 – Laval at Springfield, 5:05

Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 13 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

