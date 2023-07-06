Schneekloth named head coach of Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche have named Aaron Schneekloth the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Schneekloth, 44, has been with the Eagles organization since 2006 in the Central Hockey League, the ECHL and now the AHL. He served as head coach of the Eagles’ back-to-back ECHL championship teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18 before serving as an assistant coach under Greg Cronin for the last five seasons.

Schneekloth was also an assistant coach from 2013 to 2016 following his retirement as a player; he spent the last seven years of his 11-year playing career with Colorado. A defenseman, Schneekloth appeared in 64 games in the AHL with Grand Rapids and Houston, totaling one goal and eight assists.