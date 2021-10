The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Dylan Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Gambrell has skated in three games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season, collecting one assist. In 69 career AHL contests, he has 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 points.

A second-round selection by the Sharks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gambrell has notched 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 110 career NHL contests with San Jose.