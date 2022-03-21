Senators acquire McNiven from Flames

The Ottawa Senators have acquired goaltender Michael McNiven from the Calgary Flames for future considerations.

McNiven, who had been dealt to the Flames by Montreal on Mar. 2, has played 11 AHL games with the Laval Rocket this season, going 4-4-1 with a 4.04 goals-against average, an .869 save percentage and one shutout. He made his NHL debut with the Canadiens, making a relief appearance on Jan. 24 at Minnesota.

In 82 AHL appearances over five seasons with Laval, McNiven has a record of 31-35-8 with a 3.00 GAA, an .891 save percentage and four shutouts.