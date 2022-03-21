Senators add Senyshyn from Boston

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Josh Brown and a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

Senyshyn, 24, has scored a team-leading 19 goals and has added 12 assists for 31 points in 51 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season.

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft, Senyshyn has appeared in 243 AHL games over five pro seasons with Providence, tallying 59 goals and 51 assists for 110 points.

He has added one goal and two assists in 14 NHL contests with Boston.