Senators extend Mann as Belleville head coach

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has extended Troy Mann to continue serving as head coach of its American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators, for two seasons.

“When we hired Troy three summers ago, we knew we were getting someone who had a strong track record in developing players,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “With where we were as an organization at that time, and with all that has transpired with regards to stockpiling prospects since, the timing could not have been better. Troy has played a vital role in helping with both the development and preparation of countless players, many of whom have recently assumed important roles in Ottawa. We’re pleased to reach an agreement with Troy to see him return to Belleville.”

Mann, 51, has led Belleville to a record of 93-67-8-6 over the last three campaigns, including a North Division title in 2019-20. Players who have developed under Mann’s watch include Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, Alex Formenton, Logan Brown, Nick Paul, Erik Brannstrom, Filip Gustavsson and Joey Daccord.

A native of Campbellton, N.B., Mann spent four seasons as the head coach of the Hershey Bears, winning two division titles, earning a trip to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, and helping the Washington Capitals organization to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018. He was also an assistant coach with Hershey from 2009 to 2013, winning a Calder Cup in 2010.