SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game vs. Utica on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #386) has been postponed.

The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, as well as guidance from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.