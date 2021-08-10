Senators ink three to AHL deals

The Belleville Senators have signed defensemen Zac Leslie and Colby Williams as well as forward Tyrell Goulbourne to American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Leslie played 30 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2020-21, recording three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

An Ottawa native, Leslie has skated in 295 regular-season games over six AHL seasons with Stockton, Chicago and Ontario, totaling 21 goals and 83 assists for 104 points. He also has three goals and seven assists in 33 playoff contests, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Williams spent the 2020-21 season with Belleville, notching three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 27 games.

A sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2015 NHL Draft, Williams has played 223 AHL games over five pro seasons with Belleville and Hershey, registering 10 goals and 49 assists for 59 points.

Goulbourne skated in 18 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21, recording one goal and one assist.

Over six pro seasons, Goulbourne has played 294 games in the AHL with Henderson, Chicago and Lehigh Valley, recording 27 goals and 33 assists for 60 points.

Philadelphia’s third-round choice in the 2013 NHL Draft, Goulbourne has also appeared in 11 career NHL games with the Flyers.