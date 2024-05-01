Senators jump out to series lead on Monsters

The Belleville Senators continued their hot play on home ice with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters in Wednesday’s opener of their North Division semifinal series.

The Sens host Game 2 on Friday before the best-of-five series shifts to Cleveland for the duration.

Belleville won its seventh straight at CAA Arena and improved to 3-0 at home during the postseason. Egor Sokolov and Angus Crookshank each scored their first career Calder Cup Playoff goal, and Mads Sogaard (3-1) stopped 31 shots in the win.

Josh Dunne scored on a second-period power play for Cleveland, which had been off since closing out its regular-season schedule 10 days ago.

Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the Monsters.

(Belleville leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – BELLEVILLE 2, Cleveland 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Belleville at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern