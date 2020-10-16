Senators re-sign two-time AHL All-Star Balcers

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Balcers, 23, recorded 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points along with a plus-20 rating in just 33 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2019-20, earning his second trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in three seasons. He had a 15-game scoring streak from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21, the second-longest run in the league last year.

Balcers also skated in 15 games with Ottawa in 2019-20, registering one goal and two assists.

A native of Liepaja, Latvia, Balcers has recorded 56 goals and 59 assists for 115 points in 143 career AHL games with Belleville and San Jose. He has also tallied six goals and 11 assists in 51 NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Selected by San Jose in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Balcers was acquired by the Senators on Sept. 13, 2018, as part of the trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the Sharks.