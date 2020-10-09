Senators sign Peca, Shaw

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Matthew Peca to a one-year contract and forward Logan Shaw to a two-year contract.

Peca joined Ottawa in a trade with Montreal on Feb. 24, 2020, after appearing in 34 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, tallying four goals and nine assists for 13 points. Peca added two assists in 14 NHL games between the Senators and Canadiens in 2019-20.

A sixth-year pro, Peca has skated in 238 regular-season games in the AHL with Laval and Syracuse, totaling 38 goals and 109 assists for 147 points. He also has 25 points in 31 career playoff games, and helped Syracuse reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca has compiled six goals and 13 assists in 73 career NHL games with the Senators, Canadiens and Lightning.

Shaw played 35 games with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets in 2019-20, notching three goals and two assists. He also had four goals and three assists in 16 contests with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

An AHL All-Star in 2019, Shaw has skated in 235 AHL contests with Manitoba, San Diego, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio, notching 62 goals and 49 assists for 111 points.

Shaw was a third-round pick by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has amassed 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 215 NHL games with Florida, Anaheim, Montreal and Winnipeg.