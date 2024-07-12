Senators sign Washkurak to AHL deal

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Keean Washkurak to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Washkurak played 63 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2023-24, tallying four goals and six assists.

In 175 career AHL games with Springfield and Utica, Washkurak has totaled 27 goals and 19 assists for 46 points. He also appeared in eight postseason games with the Thunderbirds during their run to the 2022 Calder Cup Finals.

Washkurak was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.