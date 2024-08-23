Sharks acquire AHL All-Star Askarov

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Nashville Predators in exchange for goaltender Magnus Chrona, forward David Edstrom and a conditional first-round pick in 2025.

In two seasons with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, Askarov has posted a record of 56-29-6 with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and nine shutouts. He was selected to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic in both seasons, and was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2023-24 after finishing second in the league in wins (30) and shutouts (6) and fifth in GAA (2.39).

The 22-year-old Askarov also helped the Admirals reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024, appearing in 17 postseason contests (8-9, 2.85, .897).

A first-round selection (11th overall) by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov has made three appearances in the National Hockey League and earned his first career NHL win with a 27-save performance at Washington on Dec. 30, 2023.

Burke made his AHL debut with Milwaukee last season, skating in one game. He spent most of the season with Atlanta (ECHL), collecting five goals and 10 assists in 47 contests.

Chrona played 31 games as a rookie with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, going 6-17-6 with a 3.49 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He also made his NHL debut with the Sharks, appearing in nine games and earning his first NHL victory on Mar. 9, 2024, vs. Ottawa.

Chrona, an NCAA champion at the University of Denver in 2022, was originally a fifth-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Edstrom, 19, was a first-round choice by Vegas in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent the 2023-24 season with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, posting seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games.