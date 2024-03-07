Sharks acquire AHL All-Star Thompson

The San Jose Sharks have acquired AHL All-Star defenseman Jack Thompson and a third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Anthony Duclair and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Thompson, 21, has recorded five goals and 27 assists for 32 points in 46 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, ranking fifth among AHL defensemen in assists. He also made his NHL debut with the Lightning this season, appearing in one game, and represented the Crunch at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

The second-year pro has skated in 118 career AHL games with Syracuse, recording 13 goals and 43 assists for 56 points.