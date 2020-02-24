Sharks acquire Greco from Lightning

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Anthony Greco and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 third-round draft selection.

Greco, who had been acquired by the Lightning from Florida on Feb. 20, has appeared in 40 AHL games this season between Springfield and Syracuse, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.

The fourth-year pro set career highs with 30 goals, 29 assists and 59 points last season, earning a trip to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic. He also made his NHL debut, appearing in one game with the Panthers.

Greco has played 264 AHL games with Springfield and Syracuse, amassing 85 goals and 73 assists for 158 points.