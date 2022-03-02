Sharks acquire Stalock from Oilers

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Stalock has appeared in five games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 3.81 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage.

Stalock missed the 2020-21 season due to injury. He has played 205 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Iowa, Toronto, San Jose, Peoria and Worcester, compiling a record of 107-73-18 with a 2.55 GAA, a .913 save percentage and 11 shutouts. He set an AHL rookie record in 2009-10 with 39 victories for the Worcester Sharks.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Sharks in 2005, Stalock has appeared in 151 NHL games with San Jose and Minnesota. He has a record of 61-49-18 with a 2.61 GAA, a .909 save percentage and nine shutouts.