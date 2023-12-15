Sharks acquire Studnicka; Cicek to Canucks

The San Jose Sharks have acquired center Jack Studnicka from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Nick Cicek and a sixth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Studnicka, 24, has tallied one goal and six assists in nine games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season, along with one goal in five NHL games with Vancouver.

A second-round pick by Boston in the 2017 NHL Draft, Studnicka has played 126 games in the AHL with Abbotsford and Providence, totaling 35 goals and 68 assists for 103 points. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2019-20.

Studnicka has also played 90 games in the NHL with Vancouver and Boston, registering six goals and 10 assists.

Cicek, 23, has recorded one goal and two assists in 18 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season, his third pro campaign.

Originally signed by San Jose as a free agent on Apr. 11, 2022, Cicek has skated in 108 career AHL games with the Barracuda, totaling seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points. He made his NHL debut with the Sharks last season and appeared in 16 games, collecting four assists.