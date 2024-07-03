Sharks add two-time AHL scoring champion, Cup winner Poturalski

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Andrew Poturalski to a two-year, two-way contract.

A two-time AHL scoring champion and two-time Calder Cup winner, Poturalski joins the Sharks after tallying 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 60 games for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2023-24. He added two goals and eight assists in 13 playoff games to help the Firebirds to their second consecutive Western Conference title.

In 468 regular-season games with Coachella Valley, Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte, Poturalski has totaled 131 goals and 289 assists for 420 points. He led the AHL in scoring in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22, and won Calder Cup titles with the Checkers in 2019 and the Wolves in 2022 before returning to the Finals with the Firebirds in 2023 and 2024.

Poturalski has played 81 postseason games in the AHL, recording 26 goals and 47 assists for 73 points. He won the Jack Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019.

The native of Williamsville, N.Y., has played six games in the NHL with Seattle and Carolina, tallying two assists.