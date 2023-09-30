Sharks claim Emberson off waivers

The San Jose Sharks have claimed defenseman Ty Emberson off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Emberson, 23, played 69 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season, recording seven goals, 20 assists and a plus-17 rating. He added two goals and three assists in nine outings during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

As a rookie with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22, Emberson tallied four goals and seven assists in 58 games.

Originally a third-round selection by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft, Emberson played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, and skated for the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.