Sharks claim Gadjovich off waivers

The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Gadjovich, 22, played 19 games with the Utica Comets in 2020-21 and recorded 18 points, tying for fifth in the league with 15 goals. He also made his NHL debut with Vancouver on May 16, 2021, vs. Calgary.

Over three pro seasons with Utica, Gadjovich totaled 32 goals and 13 assists for 45 points in 100 AHL games.

The native of Whitby, Ont., was a second-round selection by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft.