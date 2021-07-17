Sharks, Coyotes swap goaltenders

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Adin Hill and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goaltender Josef Korenar and a second-round draft pick in 2022.

Hill, 25, has spent his entire five-year pro career in the Coyotes organization, making 138 appearances in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons. He has a career record of 67-50-14 with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Hill has played 49 games in the NHL with the Coyotes, going 19-21-4 with a 2.79 GAA, a .909 save percentage and three shutouts. He set NHL career highs in 2020-21 with nine victories nad 19 games played.

Korenar, 23, made his National Hockey League debut with the Sharks in 2020-21, making 10 appearances and posting a record of 3-5-0 with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

He also appeared in eight AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, going 5-1-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Korenar then helped the Barracuda reach the Pacific Division semifinals, posting a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage in four playoff games.

In 75 AHL appearances with San Jose over the past three seasons, Korenar has a record of 40-25-9 with a 2.86 GAA, a .901 save percentage and six shutouts. As a rookie, he represented San Jose at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Korenar signed a one-year extension with the Sharks on July 13.