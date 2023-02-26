Sharks, Devils make nine-player deal

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Fabian Zetterlund, defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk, forward Andreas Johnsson, defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and two draft choices from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Timo Meier, defenseman Scott Harrington, forward Timur Ibragimov, defenseman Santeri Hatakka and goaltender Zach Emond.

Zetterlund has played 45 games with the Devils this season, collecting six goals and 14 assists. He set career highs with 24 goals, 28 assists and 52 points in 58 games with the Utica Comets last season.

Okhotiuk has played 20 games with Utica in 2022-23, recording two goals and four assists. He also has one goal in 10 NHL outings with New Jersey.

Johnsson has skated in 36 games with Utica this season and has tallied nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points. He has also appeared in two games for the Devils. Johnsson was the MVP of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, leading the Toronto Marlies to the championship.

Mukhamadullin made his North American debut during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording two assists in three games for Utica.

Harrington has one assist in five AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda this season, while adding one goal and six assists in 28 NHL games with the Sharks.

Hatakka has played eight AHL games for San Jose this season, notching two assists. As a rookie in 2021-22, he posted three goals and nine assists in 41 games with the Barracuda along with two assists in nine NHL contests with the Sharks.

Ibragimov recorded one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Barracuda in 2021-22. He has been skating with Wichita in the ECHL this season.

Emond has made four appearances for Wichita (ECHL) this season. In 2021-22, he was 3-4-2 in 12 outings with San Jose in the AHL.