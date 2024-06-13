Sharks name Calder Cup winner Warsofsky head coach

The San Jose Sharks have named Ryan Warsofsky as the team’s new head coach.

Working in the Carolina Hurricanes organization, Warsofsky won two Calder Cup championships during his time in the American Hockey League, as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019 and as head coach of the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

Warsofsky spent three seasons as a head coach in the AHL with Charlotte (2019-20) and Chicago (2020-22), compiling a record of 105-47-18 (.671) and winning two division titles. He joined the Sharks as an assistant coach in 2022, overseeing the team’s defense and penalty kill.