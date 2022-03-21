Sharks, Rangers announce trade

The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Anthony Bitetto from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.

Merkley, 24, has recorded 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 43 games with the AHLs San Jose Barracuda this season, tied for second on the team in scoring. He has added one goal and two assists in nine NHL games with the Sharks.

A fifth-year pro, Merkley has played 185 games in the AHL with San Jose, Binghamton and Tucson, posting 51 goals and 96 assists for 147 points. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2017-18.

In 41 NHL contests with San Jose, New Jersey and Arizona, Merkley has amassed four goals and 11 assists for 15 points. He was originally a first-round pick by the Coyotes (30th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

A 10th-year pro, Bitetto has recorded four goals and 11 assists in 39 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

In 227 career AHL games with Hartford and Milwaukee, Bitetto has notched 22 goals and 72 assists for 94 points.

Bitetto was originally a sixth-round choice by Nashville in the 2010 NHL Draft, and has totaled three goals and 28 assists in 197 career NHL games with the Predators, Rangers and Winnipeg Jets.