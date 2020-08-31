Sharks re-sign Kellman to two-year pact

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Joel Kellman to a two-year contract.

Kellman, 26, split the 2019-20 season between the Sharks and the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. He posted four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 25 AHL contests, along with three goals and four assists for seven points in 31 NHL outings. Kellman made his NHL debut with the Sharks on Dec. 21, 2019, vs. St. Louis.

Kellman, a native of Karlskrona, Sweden, played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (2015-19) with Karlskrona HK and Brynas IF.

He originally signed with San Jose as a free agent on Apr. 25, 2019.