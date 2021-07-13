Sharks re-sign Korenar

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed goaltender Josef Korenar to a one-year contract.

Korenar, 23, made his National Hockey League debut with the Sharks in 2020-21, making 10 appearances and posting a record of 3-5-0 with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

He also appeared in eight AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, going 5-1-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Korenar then helped the Barracuda reach the Pacific Division semifinals, posting a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage in four playoff games.

In 75 AHL appearances with San Jose over the past three seasons, Korenar has a record of 40-25-9 with a 2.86 GAA, a .901 save percentage and six shutouts. As a rookie, he represented San Jose at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.