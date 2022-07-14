Sharks sign Agozzino, Dell, Suess

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Andrew Agozzino to a two-year contract, and goaltender Aaron Dell and forward C.J. Suess to one-year contracts.

Agozzino tallied 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 66 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2021-22, the fifth 20-goal season of his AHL career. He also skated in one NHL game with Ottawa.

A 10-year pro, Agozzino has played 601 games in the AHL with Belleville, San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio, Chicago, Lake Erie and Peoria, totaling 193 goals and 262 assists for 455 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2013 and again in 2019.

Agozzino has played 47 games in the NHL with Ottawa, Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Colorado, registering two goals and seven assists.

Dell returns to San Jose, where he played four seasons with the Sharks from 2016 to 2020. Last season, he made 22 appearances with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, going 12-7-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He then played 10 postseason games, helping Rochester to series wins over Belleville and Utica.

Dell also made 12 appearances in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

Dell has played 95 games in the AHL over his 10-year pro career and has a record of 45-33-10 with a 2.45 GAA, a .920 save percentage and eight shutouts with Rochester, Binghamton, San Jose, Worcester and Abbotsford.

He has appeared in 126 NHL games with San Jose, New Jersey and Buffalo, going 50-47-13 with a 2.93 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Suess recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 46 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2021-22, while also seeing action in three NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets.

A fifth-round selection by the Jets in the 2014 NHL Draft, Suess has totaled 45 goals and 38 assists for 83 points in 166 career AHL games with Manitoba. He has also played four contests in the NHL with Winnipeg.