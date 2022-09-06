Sharks sign Svechnikov to one-year contract

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

Svechnikov, 25, spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, skating in 72 games and recording seven goals and 12 assists.

In parts of four AHL seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Svechnikov has recorded 39 goals and 62 assists for 101 points in 186 games. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017.

A first-round choice by Detroit in the 2015 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has totaled 12 goals and 19 assists in 113 career NHL games with the Red Wings and Jets.