Marlies’ Shaw named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Logan Shaw has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 6, 2022.

Shaw recorded five goals and four assists for nine points in three games last week, moving to the top of the league scoring page.

On Wednesday evening in Laval, Shaw scored twice and set a career high with four points to pace the Marlies’ offense in a 7-4 win over the Rocket. Then on Friday, Shaw completed his third career hat trick with the overtime winner as Toronto defeated Laval, 5-4. Finally, Shaw dished out two assists against his former club as the Marlies extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-2 victory at Belleville.

Shaw ended the week tied for the AHL lead in scoring with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season. The 10th-year pro from Glace Bay, N.S., has appeared in 322 games in his AHL career with Toronto, Belleville, Manitoba, San Diego, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio, totaling 89 goals and 86 assists for 175 points, earning a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019. Originally selected by Florida in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Shaw has tallied 16 goals and 23 assists in 232 NHL contests with Florida, Anaheim, Montreal, Winnipeg and Ottawa.