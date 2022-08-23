Sheahan named head coach of Wolves

The Carolina Hurricanes have named Brock Sheahan the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Sheahan, 38, joins the Wolves after four seasons with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, including the last two-plus years as head coach. He led the Steel to a league championship in 2020-21.

Prior to join the Steel, Sheahan spent four seasons as assistant coach (2014-16) and later associate head coach (2016-18) at the College of the Holy Cross, and one year (2013-14) as an assistant at his alma mater, Notre Dame University.

Sheahan played four years at Notre Dame from 2004 to 2008 and was an alternate captain as a senior, helping the Fighting Irish reach the national championship game. He went on to a five-year pro career spent mostly in the ECHL; he played one game in the AHL, with the Houston Aeros in 2009-10.

With the Wolves, Sheahan replaces Ryan Warsofsky, who was named an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks earlier this month after leading the Wolves to the 2022 Calder Cup championship.