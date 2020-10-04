Sherwood accepts qualifying offer from Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that forward Kole Sherwood has accepted the club’s qualifying offer for a one-year, two-way contract.

Sherwood, 23, skated in 43 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, registering 10 goals and three assists for 13 points. He also appeared in three NHL games with the Blue Jackets.

As a rookie in 2018-19, Sherwood collected 16 goals and nine assists for 25 points in 56 regular-season games with Cleveland, and added one assist in six Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A native of New Albany, Ohio, Sherwood originally signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent, July 7, 2015.