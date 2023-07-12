Silver Knights assistant Ward promoted to Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have named Joel Ward an assistant coach under Bruce Cassidy.

Ward heads to Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He helped Henderson to a combined record of 89-79-4-7 and a first-place finish in the Pacific Division in 2020-21.

Ward, 42, played 13 pro seasons from 2005 to 2018, including 726 games in the NHL with Minnesota, Nashville, Washington and San Jose. Undrafted following four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and four years at the University of Prince Edward Island, Ward spent his first three pro seasons in the AHL with the Houston Aeros, skating in 209 contests.