Silver Knights ink forward Thomson

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Ben Thomson to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Thomson joins the Silver Knights for his eighth professional season. He appeared in 31 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2020-21, recording six goals and one assist.

In 365 career AHL games with Binghamton/Albany, Bridgeport and San Diego, Thomson has tallied 35 goals and 43 assists for 78 points.

A fourth-round choice by New Jersey in the 2012 NHL Draft, Thomson has skated in three career games in the NHL, all with the Devils during the 2016-17 campaign.