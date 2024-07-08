Silver Knights ink McLain to two-year deal

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Mitch McLain to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

McLain enters his seventh pro season in 2024-25 after collecting 16 goals and seven assists for 23 points in 63 games for the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24. He also amassed a team-high 112 penalty minutes.

In 313 career AHL contests with Calgary, Milwaukee and Iowa, McLain has registered 67 goals and 39 assists for 106 points. He has totaled 11 power-play goals and three shorthanded markers along with 12 game-winning scores.