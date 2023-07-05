Silver Knights sign Cracknell to one-year deal

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year American Hockey League contract for 2023-24.

Cracknell enters his 18th pro season after scoring 21 goals and adding 32 assists for 53 points — an AHL career high — in 64 games while serving as team captain for the Tucson Roadrunners in 2022-23.

Cracknell has played a total of 691 games in the AHL with Tucson, Bakersfield, San Diego, Toronto, Laval, Hartford, Chicago, Springfield, Peoria, Quad City and Omaha, totaling 197 goals and 242 assists for 439 points. He has added 18 goals and 18 assists in 45 career postseason games.

Originally a ninth-round pick by Calgary in the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has played 210 games in the NHL with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, the New York Rangers and Anaheim, tallying 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points. He also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.