Silver Knights sign defenseman Murphy

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed free-agent defenseman Ryan Murphy to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Murphy, 27, spent the 2019-20 season with HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, recording 23 points in 56 games.

A first-round choice (12th overall) by Carolina in the 2011 NHL Draft, Murphy split his first six pro seasons between the AHL and the NHL, totaling 17 goals and 102 assists for 119 points in 195 AHL contests with Charlotte, Iowa and Binghamton. He was an AHL All-Star in 2015.

Murphy, a native of Aurora, Ont., has appeared in 175 NHL games with Carolina, Minnesota and New Jersey, compiling eight goals and 35 assists for 43 points.