Silver Knights sign defenseman Pouliot

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Pouliot spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he notched three goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

Pouliot has skated in 197 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 30 goals and 93 assists for 123 points. He has participated in two AHL All-Star Classics (2015, 2020).

Originally a first-round pick (eighth overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has played 202 NHL contests with Pittsburgh, Vancouver and St. Louis, registering eight goals and 40 assists for 48 points. He made his postseason debut with the Penguins during their run to the 2016 Stanley Cup championship.