Silver Knights sign forward Benson

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Benson spent five seasons playing in the Oilers organization and ranks among the Bakersfield Condors’ franchise leaders in AHL games played (217, fourth), assists (133, first) and points (176, second). He also skated in 38 NHL games with Edmonton, tallying one goal and two assists.

In 2022-23, Benson appeared in 43 games with the Condors, recording five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.

Benson was an AHL All-Star in 2020, and was votes a Second Team AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19.