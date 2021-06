The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Jermaine Loewen to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Loewen, 23, returns to Henderson after tallying one assist in 22 contests during the 2020-21 season. As a rookie in 2019-20, he posted one goal and one assist in 31 games with the Chicago Wolves.

A native of Mandeville, Jamaica, Loewen was a seventh-round choice by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft, becoming the first Jamaican-born player ever selected.