Silver Knights sign Quine

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Alan Quine to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Quine enters his ninth pro season after appearing in seven games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21, recording three assists.

In 285 career AHL contests with Bakersfield, Stockton, Bridgeport and Grand Rapids, Quine has registered 84 goals and 155 assists for 239 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016.

A third-round pick by Detroit in the 2011 NHL Draft, Quine did not sign with the Red Wings and was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round in 2013. In 106 NHL games with the Islanders and Calgary Flames, Quine has notched 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.