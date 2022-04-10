Silver Knights wrap up spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Henderson Silver Knights clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Henderson defeated San Jose, 7-3, while Tucson dropped a 5-3 decision in Rockford.

The Silver Knights, the top development affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, joined the AHL in 2020 and reached the finals of the Pacific Division playoff last season.

Henderson is the sixth of seven teams to qualify from the Pacific; San Diego needs two more points to secure the final berth. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.