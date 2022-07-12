Sorensen to remain with IceHogs as head coach

The Chicago Blackhawks have named Anders Sorensen head coach of the Rockford IceHogs, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Sorensen had been named interim head coach on Nov. 6, 2021, and guided Rockford to a record of 35-26-4-1 in his 66 games at the helm. The IceHogs qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs, defeating Texas in the first round before falling to the eventual champion Chicago Wolves in the Central Division semifinals.

Sorensen was in his third season as an assistant coach in Rockford when he was elevated to interim head coach on Derek King’s promotion to Chicago. He previously served as a development coach for the Blackhawks and IceHogs from 2014-18.

Prior to working with the Blackhawks, the Sodertalje, Sweden, native spent the 2014-15 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U16 club and the 2010-11 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U18 team. Sorensen was also previously an assistant coach with the Sodertalje in the Swedish Hockey League from 2011-13, before serving as interim head coach in October 2013.