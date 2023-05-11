Special teams lift Amerks to Game 1 win

Rochester scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded and took a 1-0 lead in the North Division finals with a 4-3 win at Toronto on Thursday evening.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Saturday afternoon.

Nick Abruzzese put the Marlies on the board first 3:04 into the game, but the Amerks responded with four straight goals, including a shorthanded tally from Kohen Olischefski and power-play markers from Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich.

Brett Murray tacked on a goal and an assist for the Amerks, and Malcolm Subban made 20 saves in the win, Rochester’s fourth in a row after losing the first two games of their division semifinal series vs. Syracuse. In addition to their three special-teams goals, the Amerks went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Logan Shaw assisted on all three goals for Toronto.

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – Rochester 4, TORONTO 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern