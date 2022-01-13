Staal signs tryout with Iowa Wild

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Eric Staal to a professional tryout contract.

Staal joins the Wild having played 1,293 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, the New York Rangers, Minnesota, Buffalo and Montreal, tallying 441 goals and 593 assists for 1,034 points.

Staal won a Stanley Cup championship with the Hurricanes in 2006, and helped the Canadiens reach the Final in 2021.

Staal returns to the AHL for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when he registered 77 points in 77 games as a 20-year-old with the Lowell Lock Monsters. Staal played in the AHL All-Star Classic that season, and added 10 points in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A six-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL, Staal has played in six NHL All-Star Games and was a Second Team NHL All-Star in 2005-06. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Staal was the second overall choice by Carolina in the 2003 NHL Draft.